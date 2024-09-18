5 takeaways from Atlanta Falcons thrilling Week 2 win over the Eagles
By Arkesh Ray
#4: Playcalling is good...?
Week 1 the play-calling was not too great. There was some good mixed in (i.e. the Pitts Touchdown, Bijan's usage, Bijan in motion on the fourth down conversion) but overall it wasn't great.
A lot of things factored into that though: Kirk was playing out of the shotgun, the offensive line was getting manhandled, and the offense as a whole was just rusty.
Week 2 was a completely different story. The offense played well for the most part and the play-calling was good. The offense moved the ball down the field with ease, especially on that last drive. In the second half Cousins was 13-for-16 with two touchdowns and in the final drive, he was 5-for-6 for 70 yards and the game-winning score.
The play action was utilized not only consistently but well, hopefully, we see more play-calling like this going forward. Also, it was great to see how well we seamlessly transitioned from Bijan to Allgeier in the backfield. Great 1-2 punch that lets Robinson get some well-needed rest on the sidelines while keeping defenses on their toes.