5 Teams that deserve more criticism than the Atlanta Falcons
3. The New England Patriots deserve more criticism than the Atlanta Falcons
Mac Jones has the trust of Robert Kraft but has no trust from Bill Belichick while his competition Bailey Zappe is a fourth-round pick from last year. If you couldn't figure this out by yourself, Zappe was never thought of as highly as the Atlanta Falcons quarterback last April, or even in the present time.
Mac Jones was simply bad last year, although he had an incompetent offensive coaching staff. He did not play anywhere close to the level of a starter. And Zappe was good but not great, especially considering Jones replaced him almost immediately after getting his health back.
It feels as though the media is giving the Patriots a pass because they are led by Bill Belichick. It shouldn't be that way considering they haven't been a legit contender since Tom Brady left. They should be getting blasted by the media before the Falcons.