5 Teams that deserve more criticism than the Atlanta Falcons
4. The Washington Commanders deserve more criticism than the Atlanta Falcons
This one is perhaps the most infuriating, how are the Commanders getting less hate than the Falcons?
Both teams are in similar situations at the quarterback position. They both inserted their rookie quarterback late in the season but the difference is that Desmond Ridder was more highly touted than Sam Howell and Howell only started one game, completing just 57% of his passes for 169 yards with one touchdown and one interception.
Forgive me for thinking a quarterback who was given the keys to the offense following their week 13 game deserves to be trusted more than a quarterback who was given the keys in the final week of the season when his team had nothing to play for.