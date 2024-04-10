5 Teams the Atlanta Falcons will be chasing in the NFC race
By Nick Halden
1. San Francisco 49ers
Until Kyle leads this team to the Super Bowl they are going to be considered heavy favorites. This roster still has an argument as the deepest unit in the league. You have elite weapons on both sides of the ball including arguably the best running back in the league.
Where Atlanta would have a prayer against the 49ers is they now have the better quarterback. Brock Purdy is a system quarterback who has played at an elite level due to the team he is with. Two things can be true Purdy can be playing at an elite level and he can also still not be a franchise quarterback with almost any other franchise.
If you put Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, or Lamar Jackson with a losing organization they are going to elevate you. We watched this become a reality with Joe Burrow and C.J. Stroud as well. Atlanta's only chance against San Francisco in the NFC is Brock Purdy coming back to earth and teams able to take advantage of the turnover chances he will give you.
Everywhere else on the field, the 49ers are a far superior team that is going to yet again be NFC favorites.