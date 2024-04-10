5 Teams the Atlanta Falcons will be chasing in the NFC race
By Nick Halden
3. Detroit Lions
The Atlanta Falcons were brought back down to earth last season when they played the Lions. After a hot start to the season, the Lions came in and bullied Atlanta. They have the mentality of their head coach never giving up on the play and using a physicality you rarely see in today's game. Yes, the defense still isn't great but they are a complete team that plays at an elite level.
The Lions set the tone for their season beating the Kansas City Chiefs to start the season. It showed their ceiling and would have made for a far more entertaining Super Bowl. The lost focus in the NFC Championship is a huge concern for this franchise.
You had San Francisco and let them off the hook completely failing to show up in the second half. Will that type of epic collapse haunt the Lions moving forward? The 49ers were shaken and the Lions would have had a great chance to be Kansas City yet again.
Now there is a reason to question whether they will be able to find last season's magic after that collapse. Still, based on what they accomplished they deserve respect.