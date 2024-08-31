5 Teams who should gladly trade their 2024 starter for Kirk Cousins
By Nick Halden
1. San Francisco 49ers and Brock Purdy
Let's be honest two things can be true, Purdy can be playing like a top-ten quarterback in his current offense and still be a very limited player. If the Falcons switched Purdy for Cousins how does the outlook on their season change?
If you're being honest with yourself you know with Purdy the Falcons are unlikely to be a playoff team and are not in the national conversation. Kirk Cousins is the superior quarterback and in Kyle's offense would be an MVP favorite.
Atlanta knows just how great Kyle's offense can be at its best and how well it can elevate above-average players. This isn't a shot at Purdy but pointing out a reality that of the two players in a neutral location Cousins is going to impact winning more so.
Look at what Jimmy G. became the moment he walked away from the 49ers to start for the Raiders. A quarterback who had been in the national conversation for years quickly faded into irrelevance based on the loss of a star-studded roster and genius offensive mind.
This is a case where the numbers lie and those who objectively watch Purdy know his limitations in other landing spots. Cousins is the superior quarterback.