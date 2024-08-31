5 Teams who should gladly trade their 2024 starter for Kirk Cousins
By Nick Halden
2. New Orleans Saints and Derek Carr
The New Orleans Saints signed a quarterback a year too early in a move that still makes little sense. The Saints were in need of a rebuild and opted to go all in on Derek Carr. Tanking for a quarterback or simply allowing Jameis Winston to start and signing Kirk Cousins or drafting in next year's class all would have made far more sense.
Now you're stuck with a veteran quarterback whose most memorable 2024 moments were yelling at his own teammates. It seems that Carr's time ending with the Raiders was the franchise pulling the rip cord at the perfect time.
New Orleans is stuck overpaying for a below average quarterback who isn't going to elevate Chris Olave. While Cousins wouldn't have saved this team either they would at least have a better starting option or a possible trade chip if they decided to rebuild.
Atlanta and Tampa now have a chance to dominate this division over the next half-decade based on this mistake. New Orleans isn't one rebuilding season away from relevance. Continuing to pretend they are a contending organization has left them stuck.