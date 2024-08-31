5 Teams who should gladly trade their 2024 starter for Kirk Cousins
By Nick Halden
3. Minnesota Vikings and Sam Darnold
Now that J.J. McCarthy is out for the year the Vikings are Sam Darnold's team. The veteran quarterback will share a division with Jared Goff, Caleb Williams, and Jordan Love. If the Vikings retained Kirk Cousins, it doesn't feel like such a mismatch.
While Minnesota still wouldn't be division favorites they would have a reason they could contend and be a relevant wildcard team. Cousins walking away seemed the best option at the time, however, now you're stuck with Darnold and likely in 4th place in the division.
Good enough to compete and play your way out of a top draft pick but with zero hope of being a playoff team. There is the argument that the Vikings will have a better draft pick with Darnold and have a chance to move up for a quarterback to compete with McCarthy next offseason.
Still, this is a team that is already playing for next year before the season has kicked off. It is fair to question whether the Falcons could have landed Cousins as well if the veteran knew Michael Penix Jr. would be their draft pick. Leaving reason to believe that perhaps with all the information Cousins would still be in Minnesota.