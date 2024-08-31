5 Teams who should gladly trade their 2024 starter for Kirk Cousins
By Nick Halden
5. New York Jets and Aaron Rodgers
If Aaron Rodgers winds back the clock to three seasons ago this is a laughable take. The back-to-back MVP is far more talented and exciting as a player than Kirk Cousins. Not only that but the veteran has playoff experience and has won in the biggest moments. Two things that have haunted Kirk in his time with Washington and Minnesota.
However, we aren't looking forward or behind but simply at the 2024 season. If the Jets had to do it all over would they still sign up for Aaron Rodgers, or Cousins, or drafting a quarterback? The New York quarterback seems to always be making headlines for every reason but his on-field production.
Both quarterbacks are coming off of season-ending injuries, however, they are very different leaders. With Cousins, the Jets would have all of the production without anywhere close to the drama. Unless Rodgers turns back the clock to his MVP seasons the argument is easy to make Cousins has been the quarterback for the last two years and would have been a better fit for the Jets. A team that would have the same ceiling without the same expectations and pressure that Rodgers and New York continue to invite heading into the year.