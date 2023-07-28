5 underrated players who will shine in Atlanta Falcons training camp
With training camp underway for the Atlanta Falcons, here are five underrated players who will shine during camp.
Falcons underrated camp player No. 2: Mack Hollins, WR
Wide receiver is the position that many people look at as being the biggest hole on the Atlanta Falcons but I disagree. Mack Hollins was signed to be the number-two receiver on this team and he will show that prior to the start of the season.
Consider this, Mack Hollins had 690 receiving yards with the Raiders last year. The Falcons' leading receiver was Drake London with 866 yards and second was Olamide Zaccheaus with 566. If Hollins was with the Falcons during his breakout season last year, he would have easily been their number-two receiver. This isn't some castaway that the Falcons are trusting in.
He has already made an impact early on in training camp.
Look how big he looks. Jeff Okudah isn't some shrimp, yet Hollins makes him look like one. His big frame is a perfect fit for this offense.