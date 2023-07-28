5 underrated players who will shine in Atlanta Falcons training camp
With training camp underway for the Atlanta Falcons, here are five underrated players who will shine during camp.
3 of 5
Falcons underrated camp player No. 3: Ta'Quon Graham, DT
Ta'Quon Graham's absence last year—following his season-ending injury—was visible. A bad Atlanta Falcons' defensive line became even worse without the young interior lineman.
We know all the additions the Falcons made on the defensive line but the one name you should keep a close eye on is the third-year pro, Ta'Quon Graham. It really seems like his name has been lost in the shuffle and he knows that.
Expect to hear his name a lot prior to the regular season. He appears to be healthy and motivated to prove he isn't second-fiddle to anyone.