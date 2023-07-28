5 underrated players who will shine in Atlanta Falcons training camp
With training camp underway for the Atlanta Falcons, here are five underrated players who will shine during camp.
Falcons underrated camp player No. 5: Jaylinn Hawkins, S
It didn't take long for Jaylinn Hawkins to make headlines in training camp. The Atlanta Falcons' starting safety from last year has been exactly what his name says, a ball hawk.
As of writing this, Jaylinn Hawkins already has two interceptions to his name and seems to be the most motivated player on this roster. The talk all offseason has been how well Richie Grant and Jessie Bates would pair, but Hawkins clearly wants part of the pie.
This could become the best safety room in the NFL. Ryan Nielsen has likely been spending a lot of time drawing up plays that include Jessie Bates, Richie Grant, AND Jaylinn Hawkins.
He has already shined in training camp and there is no reason to think that will stop.