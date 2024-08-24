5 Winners (and 3 losers) from Atlanta Falcons 2024 training camp
By Nick Halden
Winner: Michael Penix Jr.
Things couldn't have gone more perfectly for the Atlanta Falcons rookie quarterback. Penix stayed healthy throughout camp and consistently flashed talent showing why Atlanta made the reach that they did on draft day. The quarterback's early preseason action showed off his arm and comfort within the pocket.
It played out perfectly for the Falcons with Kirk Cousins being the best quarterback while Penix still shone. The team needed Cousins to start off hot while Penix made their questionable draft decision appear wise. Both happened and Atlanta's rookie quarterback was pulled from the preseason and able to turn his focus to backing up Cousins and continuing to adjust to the league.
While there has to be a level of frustration from Penix being drafted into this situation it could prove to be best for the quarterback long term. You have a fanbase already rallying behind you and will be given at least two seasons to learn behind a great veteran quarterback.
Time Atlanta is going to spend building up the roster and allowing you to build chemistry with a myriad of young weapons. This camp showed why Atlanta made the decision they did and why the quarterback position could have stability for the next decade.