5 Winners (and 3 losers) from Atlanta Falcons 2024 training camp
By Nick Halden
Loser: Rondale Moore
The way that Moore's time with Atlanta began was heartbreaking for a player who was simply looking for a fresh start. Moore being listed among this year's camp losers is through no fault of his own but simply due to poor injury luck.
It is an ugly injury that is going to take the speedster significant time to recover fully from. Moore could still be a part of Atlanta's plans in 2025 but for now, it is next man up and Moore's chance to get his career back on track is gone. A frustrating end for a player who truly looked to be figuring things out.
Winner: Kevin King
Kevin King is a perfect example of why camp and the preseason still matter. Yes, the games are ugly and the results meaningless but without them, players like King wouldn't have a chance to earn his way back into the league.
King's debut with Atlanta in week one of the preseason was memorable and shocking considering his two-year layoff from game action. King appears to be in great shape and should be a part of Atlanta's final roster. For a player two years removed from being in the league that is extremely impressive speaking to the hard work he has put in.