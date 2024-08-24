5 Winners (and 3 losers) from Atlanta Falcons 2024 training camp
By Nick Halden
Winner: Kirk Cousins
There was reason to wonder if the Falcons had invited a full-blown quarterback controversy after drafting Michael Penix Jr. It was only week eight of last season that Cousins tore his Achilles and ended his season. It was when the veteran was playing at an MVP level and looked to have the Vikings surging back into playoff contention.
Cousins landing with Atlanta made sense for a team that was simply desperate for a capable quarterback. Bringing in Penix changed this and put a lot of pressure on Cousins to come in and lead this team while playing at a high level.
Things could still change, but at least for now, there is zero question about who is better equipped to lead the 2024 Atlanta Falcons. Cousins looked great in camp and seems to have great control over a new offense. While there is still reason to be slightly concerned until we see the veteran on the field in week one, it is clear this is Kirk's team.
From how the veteran handled the media, built chemistry with his teammates, and showed a handle on the Atlanta offense there is a lot to feel great about heading into the season.