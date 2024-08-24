5 Winners (and 3 losers) from Atlanta Falcons 2024 training camp
By Nick Halden
Loser: Taylor Heinicke
What happened to the scrappy quarterback who traded blows with Tom Brady in a playoff game? Heinicke was always limited in Washington but had great stretches showing why he was a great backup in this league. In his time in Atlanta, the change in coaching hasn't seemed to matter. The veteran looked lost in his time with the Falcons.
Whether it was a deep throw or a simple slant no throw could be counted on when it was Heinicke under center. Add in poor reads and slow decision making and it was clear there was never any real competition for who the backup quarterback to Cousins would be.
Winner: Kyle Pitts
Kyle Pitts is finally healthy and has a capable quarterback two things that haven't happened since his rookie year. It is worth noting that in that season Atlanta's offensive line was a mess and Matt Ryan was often running for his life.
Add in the rookie learning curve and the fact Atlanta didn't have any capable receivers and it is impressive Pitts was as effective as he was. Now this is the best offense he has been a part of in his four seasons. This looks to be the year Pitts finally has a breakout season.