5 Winners (and 3 losers) from Atlanta Falcons 2024 training camp
By Nick Halden
Loser: Richie Grant
The biggest surprise of early camp was Raheem Morris putting Richie Grant and Mike Hughes back into the starting lineup. While the corner has managed to hold onto his starting job the same can't be said for the Atlanta safety.
A year after losing his starting job to a rookie Grant has now lost out to Justin Simmons. Just when it appeared he was going to be given another chance the team goes out and makes a major upgrade. Grant's level of play simply didn't inspire belief he could be a long-term solution or be any more productive than he was last season in the same role.
Winner: Raheem Morris
Heading into camp you had reason to believe in your team in a weak division with a loaded offense. Now as camp and the preseason end, you are heading into the year with a defense that just added Justin Simmons and Matthew Judon.
Winning your first challenge as Alanta's head coach and having an owner and GM who are making moves to support you gives every reason to put Morris on this list. The Atlanta head coach is carrying himself as someone who isn't going to fumble away this second chance and is doing everything in his power to bring winning football back to Atlanta.