5 Winners (and 3 losers) from Atlanta Falcons epic comeback win in Philly
By Nick Halden
Winner: Kirk Cousins
Atlanta Falcons fans calling for Michael Penix Jr. to start after Week 1 was understandable. However, the calls for Penix and questions about Kirk's health have all aged poorly. As the game wore on Cousins continued to improve and show himself healthy. The rust is shaking off and the velocity on the ball and confidence in Kirk's decisions are all increasing.
This all built into the final Atlanta Falcons drive of the game in a moment that felt as if the season had been saved. Starting 0-2 with the Chiefs, Bucs, and Saints looming would seemingly all but end the season.
After Bijan was stonewalled on fourth-down and the game appeared to be over a Barkley drop gave Cousins one last gasp. What we saw was when Cousins was in full control of the offense in the two-minute drill the quarterback came to life.
The injury concerns and rust were nowhere to be found with Cousins putting together as clutch of a drive as fans could have hoped for. Making four perfect throws that ended with a touchdown to Drake London. What a moment for Cousins in a prime-time game. Quieting all the hate the quarterback has been facing.