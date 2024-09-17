5 Winners (and 3 losers) from Atlanta Falcons epic comeback win in Philly
By Nick Halden
Winner: Jessie Bates
The Atlanta defense did a lot of great things on Monday night just as they had a lot of frustrating moments. However, all anyone is going to remember from Jessie's night on Monday is two moments that changed the game for Atlanta. The first is a broken-up pass that saved a touchdown and would allow Atlanta's comeback win to be possible.
Jalen Hurts had a perfectly thrown ball for a touchdown and the receiver had two hands on the ball. Bates made up for the lack of coverage by flying in and punching the ball out for an incompletion. It was a huge moment that displayed his effort and composure.
Leading us to the game-winning interception Bates grabbed in the game's final seconds. If there is any complaint about Atlanta's final drive it is leaving 34 seconds and two timeouts for Philly. After a great chunk play on first down it appeared Atlanta's comeback might be short-lived.
Bates ended any such speculation by stepping in front of an ill-advised Jalen Hurts pass to end the Eagles' night and finish the game for Atlanta. The safety continues to prove himself worth every penny and find ways to impact winning in the game's biggest moments.