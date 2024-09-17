5 Winners (and 3 losers) from Atlanta Falcons epic comeback win in Philly
By Nick Halden
Loser: Atlanta's run defense
Before launching it is worth noting the loss of Nate Landman and the unique challenge the Eagles run game presents. With that said, there is no excuse for the effort Atlanta offered stopping Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts. It is a great win but one the team didn't deserve to steal based on their run defense alone.
Barkley finished the night with 95-yards and seemed to be falling for a first down anytime he touched the football. Jalen Hurts added 85-rushing yards averaging 6.5 yards per carry. The numbers don't do justice to just how poorly Atlanta's run defense adjusted to Hurts.
Even when the team knew Hurts was going to run the ball and seemingly had the Eagles stopped Hurts would find a gap and give the Eagles a fresh set of downs. Struggling to contain rushing quarterbacks isn't anything new for Atlanta fans with the problem going back through the last two coaching staffs.
You understand the Eagles' best offense is Hurts and Barkley running the football. Something they want to establish with the loss of A.J. Brown. Understanding this and still looking so incapable in stopping either player with the game on the line is extremely concerning moving forward.