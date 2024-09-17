5 Winners (and 3 losers) from Atlanta Falcons epic comeback win in Philly
By Nick Halden
Winner: Drake London
Before we get to the positive takeaways London cannot be let off the hook for how he ended this game. Yes, the moment was incredible but you must keep your composure in that moment. There is still time on the clock and the lead isn't in hand. Choosing the celebration he did at the moment speaks to inexperience and not having been there before.
With that said, it is hard not to be excited by London's night in Philly. The receiver made the biggest catch of the game and finished with 6 catches for 54 yards. A night that was more impactful than the boxscore suggested. London and Cousins appear to finally be building chemistry and getting on the same page within Zac Robinson's offense.
Aside from the catches, London's effort in this game was incredible. Whether it was a key block to spring Bijan Robinson for a big play or staying in the play blocking for his backs or fellow receivers London's effort cannot be understated. Despite the terrible mistake at the end of the game, London is deserving of a spot on this list. A great night for Atlanta's young star receiver culminating in the best moment of his young career.