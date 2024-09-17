5 Winners (and 3 losers) from Atlanta Falcons epic comeback win in Philly
By Nick Halden
Loser: Raheem Morris
Kirk Cousins and Younghoe Koo bailed the Atlanta Falcons out at the end of this game. Let's be clear the Falcons deserved to lose this game and would have if not for a Barkley drop. The Eagles were celebrating after the Bijan Robinson stop and believed this game was in hand. Philly had reason to feel this was controlling most of the game and having a handful of chances to put Atlanta away.
All of this to say Morris was yet again outcoached and unable to make adjustments when they were needed. You're a defensive head coach coming into the game understanding exactly what the Eagles want to do. Just as you understand the questions around Cousins and the need to build his confidence.
Zac Robinson and Raheem Morris are both going to have to learn on the job. However, for Morris who has been a head coach in the past and has been in this league for quite some time, the expectations were higher. The Falcons look underprepared early in games and the coaching battle has been one-sided. If Atlanta is going to turn the season around over the next few weeks Morris must quickly improve.