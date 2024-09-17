5 Winners (and 3 losers) from Atlanta Falcons epic comeback win in Philly
By Nick Halden
Winner: Darnell Mooney
Mooney took two weeks to show up in Atlanta's offense but made the two biggest pass plays of the game. While London's touchdown catch was the most impactful it was a Mooney catch and run that set Atlanta up within scoring range. Not only that but the Atlanta receiver caught a deep touchdown pass and embarrassed a former Saint on the way into the endzone.
It was two great moments for the former Bear who was brought here for exactly this reason. The Falcons needed a player who could stretch the field and find open space while the defense was focused on Robinson, Pitts, and London.
Loser: Kyle Pitts
Speaking of Pitts the Atlanta tight-end finished the night with all of 20-receiving yards. While the blocking was improved from last week there is so much frustration with this draft pick. After a great rookie season, it is as if the Falcons can't figure out how to get the ball to the fourth-year tight end.
It would seem simple with Pitts' reach and the ability to go over the top. However, this is the second coaching staff that thus far has been unable to have Pitts consistently involved. A concern in what was an otherwise solid night for Atlanta's weapons.