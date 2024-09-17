5 Winners (and 3 losers) from Atlanta Falcons epic comeback win in Philly
By Nick Halden
Winner: Kaleb McGary and Atlanta's offensive line
The Atlanta Falcons offensive line took their Week 1 beating to heart and showed up a different unit in Philly. Even as Cousins struggled early in the game the pocket was often clean and the quarterback was given a surprising amount of time. Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier both had lanes they could have driven through in what was a solid rushing night for the Falcons.
It wasn't a perfect game but Atlanta's offensive line deserves credit for the job they did consistently. This includes the game-winning drive when Cousins was able to sit back in the pocket and go through his reads.
Kaleb McGary, in particular, deserves credit as the most maligned member of the unit. He was far better in pass protection and quieted concerns about whether the Falcons should look in a different direction at the position.
If the offensive line can play at this level consistently Atlanta is going to have a chance every week moving forward. A great night for a unit that was a mess in the team's opener and responded exactly as fans had hoped.