5 Winners (in 3 losers) in Atlanta Falcons historic overtime win over Tampa
By Nick Halden
Winner: Kirk Cousins
Are we done questioning who the Atlanta Falcons starting quarterback should be? On a night when the Falcons couldn't run the ball and the defense couldn't stop anyone Cousins clocked in. The veteran quarterback was money in the game's biggest moments and set the franchise record for passing yards with 509-yards and 4-touchdowns on the night.
This is the quarterback Atlanta Falcons fans were expecting when they signed Cousins this offseason. A veteran who can come in and be the adult in the room and calm a young roster in the game's biggest moments. Cousins isn't perfect but he is as close to the league's best quarterbacks as the Falcons were going to get.
Having the confidence to throw the ball over the middle and get it clocked with one second left to set up the game-tying kick to force overtime cannot be overlooked either. Kirk Cousins deserves to take a victory lap after facing another week of questions and offensive frustration. It didn't matter what combo of receivers you put the field Cousins made plays and kept the offense moving.
On a night that Atlanta inducted Matt Ryan into the Ring of Honor it was fitting a Herculean effort from an underrated franchise quarterback won the Falcons the game.