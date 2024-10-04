5 Winners (in 3 losers) in Atlanta Falcons historic overtime win over Tampa
By Nick Halden
Winner: KhaDarel Hodge
What a moment for the Atlanta Falcons special teamer and depth receiver. With the Falcons moving in overtime Drake London took a shoulder in the chest and went down having to come off the field. This left the Falcons with a trio of Hodge, Ray-Ray McCloud, and Darnell Mooney on the field. On a night that was London's it seemed dooming for a drive that was rolling.
Cousins didn't panic sitting back in the pocket and throwing a perfect ball to London's replacement, Hodge. The receiver made the catch and shook the defender weaving through the remaining defenders for the game-winning touchdown. For a player whose road to this role hasn't been easy, it is easy to be excited for the special teamer.
Hodge finished the night with 2-catches for 67-yards and the biggest touchdown of the night. Two things stand out in the game's final play. The first is the trust of Kirk Cousins in Hodge to make the play, the second is the game's biggest moment not being too big. Atlanta had every reason to run the ball and buy time to get their star back on the field. Instead, the team gave Hodge a chance and the receiver rewarded the Falcons with a career-defining moment.