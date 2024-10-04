5 Winners (in 3 losers) in Atlanta Falcons historic overtime win over Tampa
By Nick Halden
Loser: Atlanta Falcons defense
The short week might have helped Zac Robinson and Kirk Cousins offense come to life. However, the Atlanta defense forgot to show up for much of this game. Such sloppy tackling and a lack of discipline it was hard to believe this was the same unit of the first four weeks. Yes, Atlanta's defense has been far from perfect but they were great situationally.
When the offense needed time to figure things out they found a way to create a turnover or get a stop. Tampa and Baker Mayfield seemed to get whatever they wanted in this game. Mayfield running as if he had turned the clock back to his Sooner days should embarrass this defense.
Mayfield is athletic but it seemed as if the Falcons were attempting to take down prime Cam Newton. What was this tackling effort for the run defense? A lot of the issues stem from their lack of ability to rush the passer, a problem the team must start to consider addressing in the trade market.
Kirk Cousins is going to keep you in games, you must give your defense a chance by finding a capable pass rush.