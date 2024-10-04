5 Winners (in 3 losers) in Atlanta Falcons historic overtime win over Tampa
By Nick Halden
Winner: Zac Robinson
Five days ago this Atlanta Falcons offense didn't manage to score a single touchdown. Younghoe Koo was the offense and the two touchdowns on the day were from the Atlanta special teams and defensive units. Zac Robinson took a lot of heat and it was deserved. If you're an OC with this much speed and talent you cannot go scoreless against a division rival.
Atlanta finding a way to win that game went a long way in taking the heat off what was a short week. Robinson and this offense responded with a record-setting performance that was only slowed by penalties. If the Falcons didn't get behind the chains this offense was going to score.
That included going for clutch 4th downs and having the right calls dialed up. This was a redemption week for Robinson and the OC should take a victory lap. Though there is a long season ahead you survived the toughest stretch and now have extra time to prepare for a struggling Carolina defense. While the results aren't going to be this eye-popping every week we now know what Robinson and Cousins are capable of accomplishing together when they are on the same page.