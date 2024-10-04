5 Winners (in 3 losers) in Atlanta Falcons historic overtime win over Tampa
By Nick Halden
Winner: Kyle Pitts
A week after going without a catch the tight-end finished with 7-catches and 88-receiving yards on the night. While everyone in this offense ate over time the early focus on getting Pitts touches was obvious. There are still many ways the Falcons can improve how they use Pitts but this was a step in the right direction.
Another reason to believe for a week longer that Pitts' role in this offense isn't completely dead. A nice night for the former first-round pick who has been facing a lot of scrutiny.
Loser: Atlanta's linebackers
This is a position group that should be desperate to get Nate Landman back. If not for so many other options Landman would make this list as a winner based on what his next contract should be. Things are bleak in the middle of the field for Atlanta right now. It should be time to consider having Elliss rush the passer and far far away from pass coverage and having any major responsibility other than chasing the quarterback.
What a complete mess of a night from a group that will be forgotten thanks to Kirk Cousins and a red-hot night for the Atlanta offense.