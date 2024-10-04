5 Winners (in 3 losers) in Atlanta Falcons historic overtime win over Tampa
By Nick Halden
Winner: Jessie Bates
The one bad moment of the night for Kirk Cousins was an inteception on a desperation heave after it appeared momentum had shifted. That is thanks to safety Jessie Bates who created two chances for the Falcons to grab a turnover. A negative run from Allgeier and sack of Cousins ended the drive and resulted in an interception.
However, it was Bates that created the chance for Cousins and the offense to go out and win the game in that spot. The Atlanta safety wasn't perfect but made two huge plays and gave the Falcons a chance to win without having to see overtime. Bates is among the league's best defenders and each week reminds Atlanta's defense how lost they would be without him.
Even in the middle of the compelte beating that Baker Mayfield and htis Bucs' offense gave the Atlanta defense Bates found a way to make plays. Whether it was flying up to stop a would-be touchdown or punching the ball out twice, Bates continues to be clutch.
Among the mess that is Atlanta's defense right now, there is at least one player who can be relied on and is truly worth every penny the Falcons spent in free agency.