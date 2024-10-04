5 Winners (in 3 losers) in Atlanta Falcons historic overtime win over Tampa
By Nick Halden
Loser: Raheem Morris
Perhaps the argument for not throwing the challenge flag on the early fumble was the lack of a clear recovery. This is still frustrating but understandable and could have been better understood on the field than for those of use watching in the stands. However, it appeared the ball was out and in the hands of an Atlanta defender.
Whether or not this was the case it wasn't the only bad calls of the night for the Atlanta head coach. Not allowing Younghoe Koo to kick the field goal before the half could have cost the team the win. Yes, Koo had missed but it is a rarity and after last week you have every reason to believe in his ability to deliver in the moment.
The second is not punting the ball on 4th and 15 and taking the Bucs out of easy field goal range. Having that little trust in your defense speaks volumes as to how badly the unit was playing. The flip side of this is the fact Raheem Morris went and converted in multiple key spots and did have his defense knock the Bucs out of late field goal range. It all worked out in the end but there are still many mistakes that speak to Raheem's youth as a head coach.