5 worst moves the Atlanta Falcons made in 2023
3. Not being more aggressive in pursuit of Montez Sweat
It was looking like the Atlanta Falcons would acquire pass rusher Montez Sweat from the Commanders right before the trade deadline, but then the Chicago Bears swooped in and snagged him.
Rumors were that the Falcons offered a second-round pick which is the same round the Bears gave up to acquire him. The difference was that the Bears had the top pick in the second round and the Falcons weren't going to give up a first-round pick.
I agree with not giving up a first-rounder but there are other things you can do to make the deal happen. Maybe throw in another pick or two, or even a player.
Sweat ended up changing the Bears defense and one can wonder if the Falcons would have made the playoffs if they had landed him.