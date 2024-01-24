Blogging Dirty
5 worst moves the Atlanta Falcons made in 2023

The five moves that the Atlanta Falcons regret from last year

By Grayson Freestone

Atlanta Falcons v Chicago Bears
Atlanta Falcons v Chicago Bears / Justin Casterline/GettyImages
2. Not adding better wide receiver depth

The Atlanta Falcons went into the season putting a lot of trust in Mack Hollins. While the offense had weapons elsewhere, you cannot operate in the NFL without a good number-two receiver.

Drake London ended up being the only threat at wide receiver for the Atlanta Falcons and that is unacceptable. Hollins, Scott Miller, and KhaDarel Hodge should not represent your receiver depth.

Along with the next position on this list, the Falcons got complacent thinking they could get by with 'good enough' players instead of being aggressive.

