6 Atlanta Falcons fans are excited to see make training camp debut
By Nick Halden
1. Michael Penix Jr.
This will be Atlanta Falcons fans' first real look at who the team hopes is the future of the franchise. While there is some value in evaluating the camp and preseason results at the quarterback position it is important to remember to take them with a grain of salt.
It was only a year ago that camp was all about Desmond Ridder's superb leadership skills. The preseason highlights only added to the belief Ridder would be a capable starter. Those on either side of the fence couldn't have guessed it would have gone as poorly as it did.
Penix is a more talented player with the ability to make throws Ridder simply couldn't. The comparison is simply a reminder that in preseason and camp the teams are playing far softer. You have little contact and the opposing defense showing little creativity.
With that said, it will be interesting to see how close Penix could be and whether he can push Heinicke for the backup role. Atlanta spending the 8th overall pick on a player who isn't the primary backup is completely on the table. Despite the conversations around the rookie, there is little pressure for a player whose ceiling is as Cousins' backup.