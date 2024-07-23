6 Atlanta Falcons fans are excited to see make training camp debut
By Nick Halden
2. Darnell Mooney
The Falcons have badly needed speed added to the offense for the last three years. Both Drake London and Kyle Pitts are capable of big plays but neither are going to put pressure on the defense with their speed. Mooney is the exact skillset Atlanta was missing and will fit well with Kirk Cousins.
Mooney isn't the only speed Atlanta added with Ray-Ray McCloud and Rondale Moore joining the team as well. Mooney is the player out of the trio facing the most pressure. His recent struggles have been blamed on the Bears' inability to call a cohesive offense and get production from the quarterback position.
Looking back at last year's games this isn't completely out of bounds. Putting the focus on Mooney you can see how often the receiver is open and simply is either missed or Fields forced the ball elsewhere. Atlanta gave Mooney a hefty contract and is going to expect consistent production as the third option behind Pitts and London.
While camp isn't going to change his standing with the team it will be Atlanta's first extended look at the veteran.