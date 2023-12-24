6 Atlanta Falcons fighting for their jobs over final three games
These Atlanta Falcons will be fighting for their lives over the final three games in the regular season
Atlanta Falcons who must perform over final three games to keep their jobs
The Atlanta Falcons are fighting for their lives over the final three weeks of the season. After dropping another game to a one-win team, they still somehow have a shot at the playoffs—they just need to win-out
But on a smaller scale, there are plenty of parties who are fighting to keep their jobs for the future. These coaches and players have to come up big in the final three games if they want to find themselves on the team next September.
That all starts with a couple of receivers who need to figure things out if they want to re-sign with the team for next season.
1. Scotty Miller
This was supposed to be the burner of the Atlanta Falcons offense. Instead, he has been an afterthought.
While he hasn't had much help from his coaches or his quarterbacks, he hasn't been good this season. He has only made one big play and that came against his former team in week seven. Outside of that, he has been a non-factor.
He isn't under contract for next season and there is zero reason to think that will change if he doesn't make a big impact in the final three games.