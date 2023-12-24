6 Atlanta Falcons fighting for their jobs over final three games
These Atlanta Falcons will be fighting for their lives over the final three games in the regular season
3. Taylor Heinicke
Taylor Heinicke isn't going to be the starting quarterback of the 2024 Atlanta Falcons, but he could be the backup of the 2024 Atlanta Falcons if he has a few decent games over the final few games.
The Falcons have him under contract for another year but they also have a way out of his contract with little penalty. If Heinicke doesn't improve from the last time we saw him then we will be looking for two new quarterbacks going into the 2024 season.
This is also another 'fighting for your NFL career' scenarios. Heinicke needs to prove why he can be a valuable backup for an NFL team.