6 Atlanta Falcons fighting for their jobs over final three games
These Atlanta Falcons will be fighting for their lives over the final three games in the regular season
5. Jeff Okudah
Early impressions of former fourth-overall pick Jeff Okudah were glowing. It finally seemed like the Atlanta Falcons had found someone to pair with superstar A.J. Terrell.
But things have fallen fast for Okudah. He was benched this past Sunday for rookie Clark Phillips, although he ended the game on the field for the defense. It will be interesting to see how those two players are used over these three games.
Okudah needs to get back to how he was playing early in the season if he wants to end up back in Atlanta next season.