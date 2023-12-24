6 Atlanta Falcons fighting for their jobs over final three games
These Atlanta Falcons will be fighting for their lives over the final three games in the regular season
6. Richie Grant
Things have gone South for safety Richie Grant. After being the Atlanta Falcons' leader in defensive snaps for the first fraction of the season, Grant has been benched for rookie DeMarcco Hellams.
Grant has been awful for much of the season. Whether it has been blown coverage, blown tackles, or being called out by an opposing tight end for being terrible, Grant has seen it all this season.
The former second-round pick appears to be headed to the 'bust' category. While he won't be cut during the offseason, barring anything unforeseen, he won't be finding himself on the field to start next season.
Richie Grant needs to prove that he can be a positive on this soaring defense by playing well with the limited snaps he will be given in the final three games.