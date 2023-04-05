6 Atlanta Falcons Players Most Positively Affected By 2023 Free Agency Signings
The Atlanta Falcons had an extremely busy start to free agency that will positively impact six players on the roster more than anyone else. Because of those moves, the Falcons have much higher expectations in year three of the general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith era. With the digging into Desmond Ridder as the starting quarterback, improvements in free agency are needed to highlight the strengths the team already has on offense and defense.
Pre-Draft Free Agency Summary:
- Extended the contract of OG Chris Lindstrom
- Re-signed EDGE Lorenzo Carter, OT Kaleb McGary, FB Keith Smith, TE Parker Hesse, OT Germain Ifedi, and CB Cornell Armstrong
- Traded a 7th round pick for TE Jonnu Smith
- Signed unrestricted free agents S Jessie Bates III, EDGE/LB Kaden Ellis, DL David Onyemata, DL Calais Campbell, WR Mack Hollins, CB Mike Hughes, WR Scotty Miller, QB Taylor Heinecke, OL Kyle Hinton, OL Joshua Miles, S Jamal Peters, DL Joe Gaziano, and LB Tae Davis
- Convinced DL Eddie Goldman to come out of retirement