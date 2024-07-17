6 Atlanta Falcons setting themselves up for payday after 2024 season
By Nick Halden
1. A.J. Terrell
It is a contract year for the Atlanta Falcons star corner and it wouldn't be surprising to see a deal done before the 2024 season begins. Terry Fontenot hasn't been shy about paying players he fully believes in. Whether it is Chris Lindstrom, Jake Matthews, Grady Jarrett, or Jessie Bates if you're a building block the front office will get you paid.
The concerns with Terrell have been recent injuries and up-and-down production. In 2022, Terrell looked to be in the discussion for the best corner in the game. He played at an incredible level and followed this up with a step back in 2023.
Terrell was still a great option but didn't play quite to the same level. This leaves the obvious question of which player do the Falcons have to pay to lock up Terrell? If the corner is expecting top-five money there is an easy argument to be made the team should let him play out his contract.
However, this runs the obvious risk of Terrell upping his value with a big 2024 season. Atlanta is in a tough position but can hardly afford to let Terrell Walk with nothing but question marks around him.