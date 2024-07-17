6 Atlanta Falcons setting themselves up for payday after 2024 season
By Nick Halden
3. Rondale Moore
Due to the aforementioned weapons, the Falcons are very unlikely to be able to pay Moore at the end of the season. The team traded two years of Desmond Ridder for a season for the former Arizona receiver. A trade that seems to be heavily tilted in Atlanta's favor.
To be fair to Arizona, however, Moore clearly needed a change of scenery unable to live up to expectations. Despite the early struggles, Moore is now in a great position. He has a chance to follow in the path of Russell Gage or Sanu solid role receivers who thrived with bigger targets around them. With Pitts, London, Robinson, and Darnell Mooney all ahead of Moore on the target list he is going to consistently be the lowest priority. With this in mind, Moore is going to be a consistent big-play threat as the forgotten man. Giving the fourth-year player the chance to hit career highs at the perfect time.
4. Dee Alford
Alford is a restricted free agent lending the Falcons a level of control here. Still, the corner has a chance to claim a starting role and a far bigger paycheck in 2025. Alford will be competing with Mike Hughes and Clark Phillips for a starting job.
It is hard to believe Alford won't beat out Hughes considering his level of play last season. If that is the case, Alford has a unique opportunity to continue his impressive story and set up a payday this offseason.