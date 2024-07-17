6 Atlanta Falcons setting themselves up for payday after 2024 season
By Nick Halden
5. Avery Williams
This is all dependent on Ray-Ray McCloud being primarily used on offense and Williams winning the return job. Anything less and Williams has zero chance to cash in. We still don't know exactly how the NFL will adjust to the new kick-off rule.
Yes, we have seen it used in other leagues and have an idea of how it will look. With all due respect, however, no league has the NFL's speed and talent level. This is a play designed to bring back the return game and to allow specialists to play a role once again.
Williams flashed an elite ability as a returner before his season-ending 2024 injury. If he hasn't lost a step there is a chance this skillset finds its way atop many team's free agency priority lists once again.
6. Nate Landman
Another restricted free agent who will be competing for a starting role. It is hard to project exactly how the Falcons linebacking unit will play out. With Troy Andersen returning it will be a position to keep a close eye on throughout camp and the preseason.
Landman's 2023 season was impressive considering the lack of expectations and experience. Another strong year and forcing his way into the lineup further this. Of the options on this list, Landman is the safest bet to be paid in Atlanta.