6 Atlanta Falcons the team is relying on to improve 2024 production
By Nick Halden
1. Kyle Pitts
For the 4th season, Atlanta Falcons fans are convinced this is the year Kyle Pitts has a breakout season. It is hard not to believe this when you consider his immense talent and the quarterback he is now paired with. Yes, Pitts played with Matt Ryan but it was Ryan's worst season as a Falcon. Consistently running for his life with little run game and rookie Pitts as his primary target.
This is the best situation Pitts has walked into any of his four seasons in the league. If there were ever going to be gaudy numbers put up this is the season that Pitts is going to establish himself as a star. Even if the numbers aren't gaudy it isn't going to be difficult for the tight-end to take a leap forward in production.
Playing with Desmond Ridder and Marcus Mariota, while dealing with an injury has resulted in very modest totals. Pitts leaping forward in production will take very little from Kirk Cousins and Zac Robinson. Speaking to both Kyle's health and Arthur Smith's poor ability as a head coach and play caller. If this isn't the year that Kyle Pitts takes a step forward it will never happen.