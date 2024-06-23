6 Atlanta Falcons the team is relying on to improve 2024 production
By Nick Halden
2. Arnold Ebiketie
The Atlanta Falcons coaching staff and front office must have a healthy amount of belief in Ebiketie's production moving forward. If not how do you explain the lack of move at the position? In truth, there is no defending Atlanta's management of the edge position even if Ebiketie takes another step forward in year three.
Atlanta running it back with Ebiketie and Carter as their starting pass rushers remains their oddest move of the offseason. If you combined the skill sets of Carter and Ebiketie you would have one complete pass rusher but still need another edge and depth.
Bralen Trice is seemingly the next man up if injury strikes or the production isn't to expectation. Expecting a step forward from Ebiketie in sack production is completely fair with the snaps set to increase in his third season. The question for Atlanta is who lines up opposite of the third-year edge rusher?
Lorenzo Carter is the obvious answer but there are still upgrades in free agency and the team is yet to get a look at Trice. The Falcons needed to be more aggressive adding pass rushers. Instead, they are left banking on Ebiketie taking a step forward and finding surprise production elsewhere.