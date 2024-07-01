6 Bridge quarterbacks the Falcons should have considered before drafting Penix
By Nick Halden
3. Justin Fields
Fields might be a limited passer but when he is hot his game is as fun as any quarterback in the league to watch. With elite speed and a great arm, the hype in Atlanta for Fields would have been fun and overblown. Fields is now competing with Russell Wilson for playing time in Pittsburgh.
Many don't realize how many of the layups that Justin Fields misses every week. The eye-popping highlights are far more interesting. Fields' game wouldn't have aged well for the Falcons long term, however, it would have been by far the most entertaining bridge starter.
4. Carson Wentz
With Atlanta's elite weapons, Carson Wentz would be a serviceable starter until Penix was ready. Considering Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder were the previous starters it is hard to believe Wentz wouldn't be a huge upgrade.
For whatever reason the MVP contender we saw with the Eagles all those seasons ago ended with Nick Foles winning the Super Bowl. In the seasons since, Wentz has spent time with the Eagles, Commanders, Colts, and Rams.
Atlanta could have offered Wentz the chance to reclaim his career with a team with low expectations and a high ceiling.