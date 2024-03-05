6 combine stars the Atlanta Falcons need to draft in 2024
These combine stars need to be on the radar for the Atlanta Falcons in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.
1. Falcons should draft combine star QB Michael Penix Jr.
Combine stars don't have to be the players who put up the measurables. There are other workouts that take place that can improve your draft stock and that is the case for Washington QB Michael Penix Jr.
If you are looking for a pure thrower of the football, Penix is your guy. All he does is rocket the football to the hands of his receivers. NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah paid special attention to Penix's incredible zip on the football.
The hype around Penix has died down but the Falcons should not hesitate to draft him with the eighth pick. He is just a natural quarterback.
2. Falcons should draft combine star EDGE Jared Verse
Hailing from a school that has produced plenty of edge rushers, FSU's Jared Verse is next on the list.
Athletically, Verse is as good as it gets. At his position he put up the second-best forty time (4.58), the best ten-yard split (1.54), the second-best broad jump (10'8"), the second-best shuttle time (4.25), and put up the most reps on the bench press (31).
The issue for the Falcons is that they aren't quite in the right range for Verse at pick eight but trading back a few spots could give them good bang for their buck.