6 combine stars the Atlanta Falcons need to draft in 2024
These combine stars need to be on the radar for the Atlanta Falcons in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.
3. Falcons should draft combine star WR Xavier Worthy
If you spent any time on social media these past few days then you know what Xavier Worthy did at the combine. Worthy was able to best John Ross' combine-record 4.22 forty-yard dash with a 4.21 time.
The Falcons need speed at receiver more than any team in the league. Worthy would be a worthy pick to fix that.
And it isn't like Worthy is a one-trick pony either, he had the best ten-yard split (1.49), the fourth-best vertical (41"), and the fifth-best broad jump (10'11"), at his position.
4. Falcons should draft combine star DT Braden Fiske
Braden Fiske starred for FSU in the ACC Championship game and followed it up by having the best combine performance for his position.
The big defensive tackle put up the best forty-yard dash (4.78), vertical jump (33.5"), and shuttle (4.37) at the position, as well as the third-best ten-yard split (1.68). Fiske helped himself in a big way during the early March event.