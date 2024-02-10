6 former Atlanta Falcons players who failed with their new team in 2023
By Nick Halden
2. Julio Jones
What is it with Julio Jones joining great teams just as they begin to go downhill? First, you have Jones joining the Titans and Ryan Tannehill just as things begin to fall apart there. The Titans moved on and Julio decided to ring chase with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay. It was by far Brady's worst season in Tampa and the team just barely made the playoffs only to be blown off the field by the Cowboys.
Jones followed that up by sitting in free agency well into the season this year choosing last year's NFC champion Eagles as a landing spot. Things went awry in Philly and they limped to the finish looking nothing like last year's team.
While this obviously isn't on Julio it is an odd and sad trend for a legendary player. Julio's body has betrayed him with it unable to maintain the ferocity he played with in Atlanta. No one should be able to play at the level Jones did in his prime. Fighting through injuries and never giving up on a play takes a toll on your body and we are seeing that now in the final year of Julio's career.