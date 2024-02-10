6 former Atlanta Falcons players who failed with their new team in 2023
By Nick Halden
3. Keanu Neal
While Neal isn't the legend that Julio is a lot of the same logic applies here. The former Falcon played with a toughness and speed that his body simply hasn't been able to maintain. Falcons fans will remember the hits that Neal delivered in his early seasons and the plays the safety would make.
Since leaving Atlanta Keanu has moved positions and landed with three different teams. Each one has ended either in lack of production or injury. This year in Pittsburgh things seemed to improve slightly but still Neal isn't close to the player he was early for Atlanta. It is sad for a player who was robbed by injuries and unable to fully recover back to the player he once was.
4. Russell Gage
Another former Falcon who was unable to make the expected impact in Tampa. While Baker Mayfield found a way to push his team to the playoffs it was without one of their better receivers. Gage and Tom Brady never got on the same page in 2022 and he lost all of 2023 to an injury. The former Falcon is going to find it difficult to find the same amount of targets he enjoyed in Atlanta if he is able to stay healthy.